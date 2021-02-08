Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Starring In Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Movie

Popular Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan’s next big project may have prematurely just been revealed.

According to the website Giant Freakin Robot (GFR), Jordan, who already has huge film credits such as Creed, Black Panther and Fantastic Four under his belt, is lined up to have a major role in a movie adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. GFR claims to have learned from a trusted source that the actor is in the preliminary stages of hashing out a deal following the conclusion of his work on another upcoming Tom Clancy project, Without Remorse.

The running theory, it seems, is that the latter, due for release on April 30th, will serve as a lead-in for Rainbow Six and will see Jordan reprise the same role of John Kelly/Clark, a US Navy SEAL who inadvertently uncovers a political conspiracy following the murder of his wife and child by Russian soldiers.

Considering the character of Clark is a recurring one in multiple Tom Clancy novels, all of these threads neatly tie together, but we still advise taking this with a grain of salt until we can get some official confirmation.

Multiple attempts have been made in the past, of course, to adapt Clancy’s work into a multi-part film series with the same continuity – a process started way back in 1990 with The Hunt for Red October, where Jack Ryan was played by Alec Baldwin. Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all taken up the mantle on the big screen over the years, too, with the latter being the most recent.

Does Michael B. Jordan have the charisma to make a Rainbow Six movie shine, though? We’ll just have to wait and see, and its existence may well hinge on how successful (or not) Without Remorse proves to be. Watch this space for further details.