Michael Keaton Reportedly Stalling To Get More Money For The Flash

It’ll be a minor miracle when The Flash finally opens in theaters next November, unless there are any more unexpected setbacks of course. The Scarlet Speedster’s first solo movie was announced on the same day as Ben Affleck’s The Batman, and even after being completely rebuilt from the ground up by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, the Caped Crusader’s reboot is still releasing eight months earlier.

Countless writers and directors have cycled through the project over the years, with It‘s Andy Muschietti helming the film from a script by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson, and the supporting ensemble now finally starting to fill out. Kiersey Clemons has been confirmed as Iris West for the second time and Sasha Calle will introduce Supergirl into the DCEU, while Ron Livingston has stepped in to replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen.

No offense to those aforementioned talents, but the cast members that most people will be focusing on are Affleck and Michael Keaton as multiversal Bruce Waynes. Tim Burton’s Batman was announced first, with Zack Snyder’s Dark Knight signing on not too long after, but in a recent interview, Keaton cast doubt on his involvement, citing his concerns over international travel during the Coronavirus pandemic and his jam-packed upcoming schedule.

However, a new report claims that the actor is actually holding out for more money, although there’s no further information provided on the situation. You’d imagine a financial package would have surely been agreed upon a while back given that his return was first heralded over nine months ago, but The Flash has faced so many roadblocks and obstacles over the last seven years that it wouldn’t come as a shock if his deal eventually falls through altogether.