Michael Keaton Will Get To Wear The Batsuit In The Flash

Earlier this week, we learned that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming DCEU film centered on Ezra Miller’s Flash. Keaton starred in the part before, of course, during the late 80s and early 90s, when he played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s heavily stylized but nonetheless iconic adaptations of the comics.

How big of a role Bruce Wayne will have in The Flash, no one knows for sure. However, it may well be a sizable one as, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision, Keaton will be wearing a Batsuit and appear as the vigilante himself rather than his playboy millionaire alter ego.

At this point, it should be noted that Keaton’s role in the film has yet to be officially confirmed. Ever since it was announced that Ben Affleck, who portrayed the character in the DCEU’s early years, would be leaving the franchise though, fans and journalists alike have been obsessed with finding his replacement. Remember, Pattinson’s Batman isn’t expected to be within the continuity of the DCEU.

Behind The Scenes Photos From Tim Burton's Batman Returns That Every Fan Should See 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Keaton, with his track record, seems an obvious choice to replace Ben, but he’s also a little problematic. Given the actor’s age, which is considerably older than Affleck, casting him would mean restyling the Batman character into more of a mentor role. Then again, given how Affleck more or less tried to play precisely such a part in Justice League, this may just make Keaton an even better fit.

Would casting Keaton also change the design of his costume, though? In the Burton movie, the actor wore a unique version of the Batsuit that’s since become associated with his name and person. An all-black rubber getup equipped with a bright yellow Bat-symbol, it may not be the most stealthy iteration of the Batman costume, but certainly one of the most recognizable ones.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see how this all pans out, but tell us, are you excited to see Keaton return in The Flash? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.