Michael Keaton Still Wants To Do Beetlejuice 2

To many comic book fans, Michael Keaton is the original Batman, but before he took on the role as the Caped Crusader, he donned the white make-up to play Beetlejuice, the titular character in Tim Burton’s classic Gothic horror-comedy. And as one of Burton’s most beloved films, there’ve been talks for years about a possible sequel.

Now, in a recent interview with JOE, award-winning composer Danny Elfman (who’s worked on a number of Burton projects) has discussed the possibility of Beetlejuice 2 coming to fruition. Speaking to the site, he said that Keaton approached him about the sequel last year, hinting at him really wanting to do it.

The last… a year ago, I saw Michael Keaton, and he mentioned ‘So, we’re doing Beetlejuice 2?’, and I said ‘Well, you’d know more than I do.’ And I’ve heard nothing about it since.

According to the report, Elfman agreed that Keaton asking about the project could mean that Burton’s planning on making it, or even that it’s already in development. All this in spite of the director insisting that a sequel would probably never see the light of day. Then again, Burton’s recent films haven’t always been seen favorably, so it’s hardly surprising that fans (and Keaton himself) would want to explore more of one of his classics.

The original Beetlejuice came out more than thirty years ago. Some of you reading this may not have even been born then, but we’d wager that plenty of you have seen it. It’s definitely a film that captures Burton’s creativity and imagination, so it would be a shame if a follow-up never happened.

Not to mention that it’s also responsible for skyrocketing the director and its main cast (despite Alec Baldwin expressing concerns the movie would kill his career) to stardom, and is probably one of the main reasons why Keaton was cast in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman as well.