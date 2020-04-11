Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still a ways away from seeing theaters, but one actor from the franchise is open to returning. Just not as the same character.

Michael Rooker, who played Yondu Udonta, is always keen to work with director James Gunn. So when asked on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast if he’d like to appear in Guardians 3, the actor said yes, but with a caveat.

“I would play something else, I wouldn’t mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful, [the] most amazing sendoff that you would ever want in cinematic Marvel history.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is not an MCU entry I re-watch often. It’s a perfectly adequate sequel with more of the same humor and energy that made the original so fantastic. But the best and most surprising aspect of that film was the relationship between Star-Lord and Yondu.

It’s a movie about fathers and sons and just when you think that means Chris Pratt’s character and Ego the Living Planet, Gunn pulls out the rug from under you by revealing it was about Yondu all along.

His death scene is really effective and touching, too, and actually makes for a better viewing experience with the original knowing more about Star-Lord and Yondu’s history. For these reasons, Rooker obviously has an attachment to the character that he doesn’t want to see tarnished in any way.

It’d be pretty easy for Gunn to incorporate Rooker into Guardians 3 via another role as well. The MCU is full of creatures and odd characters where actors could be easily disguised. It would probably be nothing more than a cameo, but they’ve done five movies together already and as such, I think there’s a good chance Rooker will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in some capacity.