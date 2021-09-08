Michael’s Murderous Trek Is Embodied In New Track From John Carpenter’s Halloween Kills Soundtrack

The long-awaited film, Halloween Kills, is finally being released in theaters on October 15th. The sequel to 2018’s reboot with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode is a must-watch for fans of the film franchise.

Michael Myers finally met his fiery death at the conclusion of David Gordon Green’s acclaimed slasher, meaning Laurie and her family can breathe again, right? Well, if that had been the case, fans wouldn’t be counting down days until Halloween Kills arrives. Meyers found his way out of certain death, and he’s not done hunting Laurie, or anyone who stands in his way, just yet.

Universal Pictures gives a haunting premise of the film, as follows.

And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and granddaughter Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

For a film like Halloween Kills, a killer soundtrack is a must, and today, fans got a taste of what Myers’ killing spree will sound like this October.

“Rampage” is available to stream now and it’s just as creepy as fans could have hoped for. Bloody Disgusting shared a snippet from the press release that shares a bit about the track. It stays true to the eerie sounds we always imagine when we think of Myers while bringing a new spin to his new murder rampage.

“The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace conjured with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who, nearly 50 years into his career, continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans.”

Halloween Kills, and the soundtrack of the same name, release on October 15th.