Michelle Pfeiffer Reportedly In Talks To Return As Catwoman In The Flash

Fans celebrated this week when it was revealed that Michael Keaton is in talks to appear as the Burtonverse Batman in The Flash. Keaton’s Dark Knight will reportedly become the Nick Fury of the DCEU, appearing in multiple movies and connecting the various worlds together as an older Batman Beyond-type take on the Caped Crusader.

And now it seems that another iconic superhero figure from the Burtonverse may be joining him: Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, with the actress said to be having talks with the studio. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, all of which were correct.

Pfeiffer’s version of Catwoman was introduced in 1992’s Batman Returns and wore an S&M influenced latex black catsuit covered in white stitching. Though the movie itself is a bit iffy, this take on the character is one of my favorites simply for how committed Pfeiffer was in the role. I mean, she put a bird in her mouth and let it fly out! What more could you want?

Of course, Catwoman appeared to die during the film’s finale, though the final shot of the movie showed her still alive and looking over Gotham City. There was talk of her starring in a Catwoman spinoff in the 90s, but it never came to pass and we eventually got the Halle Berry Catwoman. But the less said about that the better.

Interestingly, Keaton’s Batman and Pfeiffer’s Catwoman getting together has already been set up. The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event briefly stopped off in the Burtonverse where we got a glimpse of a newspaper whose headline read “Bruce Wayne to Marry Socialite Selina Kyle.” Who knows whether the pair are still an item (I imagine Keaton’s Batman trekking across the multiverse may put a strain on the relationship), but seeing the former foes settled down would be kinda heartwarming.

In any case, I’d be over the moon if all this comes to pass. After years of struggling to copy the MCU, it feels like Warner Bros. are now throwing caution to the wind and allowing their creative teams complete freedom. And if that means they’re bringing back insanely charismatic and talented actors like Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer to reprise two of their best roles, I’ll be there day one.