Michelle Pfeiffer Says She’s Up For Returning In Ant-Man 3

After being a DC icon since the 90s for her performance as Catwoman in Batman Returns, Michelle Pfeiffer joined the Marvel universe last year in Ant-Man and the Wasp – in the key role of Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp. She later dropped by for a silent cameo alongside her on-screen husband Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and daughter Evangeline Lilly (Hope) in Avengers: Endgame. But would the actress be up for a third appearance in Ant-Man 3?

We still don’t know if a threequel is on the cards for the franchise, but it sounds like Pfeiffer would be interested in coming back as Janet if it is. Variety caught up with the star at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere and, upon being asked about a potential return in a third Ant-Man, Pfeiffer said: “It’s possible, if there is one. Oh yeah!”

Michelle Pfeiffer is down for a third #AntMan pic.twitter.com/bWGQ6uN0Hq — Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2019

So, it sounds like we can count on more Janet if Ant-Man 3 is a go. But is it? It’s certainly not coming in the next couple of years, but then again, neither are other hotly-anticipated sequels like Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Paul Rudd reportedly revealed in a one-on-one chat with a fan that a script for the film is complete, but that’s not much to go on.

Other sources, meanwhile, are saying that AM3 isn’t a priority at Marvel, what with the influx of new characters the studio has just got hold of from Fox. Cosmic Book News says the movie could morph into a Disney Plus series later down the line, while WGTC’s own intel points to Scott Lang and Hope being rested until a New Avengers movie, which they’ll potentially feature in.

Tell us, though, are you hopeful that Ant-Man 3 will happen? As always, sound off down below and let us know.