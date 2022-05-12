In The Greatest Showman, Michelle Williams sings, “a million dreams for the world we’re gonna make.” Now, the actress has shared that one of those dreams is a sequel to the 2017 musical theatre hit that took the world by storm. “I would make another one of those in a heartbeat,” Williams told Variety, adding, “I wish they’d make a sequel.”

Williams’ love for The Greatest Showman — in which she starred alongside fellow renowned actors Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, and Zac Efron, to name a few – is palpable. The actress had nothing but praise for the movie’s ability to bring “so much joy to so many people,” especially with its astounding soundtrack that had everybody out there belting show tunes like Never Enough and Rewrite The Stars.

“To make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing. I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack.”

Williams contributed to the film’s catalog with songs Tightrope and A Million Dreams as she embodied Charity Barnum, the wife of Hugh Jackman’s P. T. Barnum, the greatest showman himself.

News of a possible sequel has gone back and forth now for a few years. Back in 2019, director Michael Gracey revealed that the discussions “[had] started” and that the team was “working” on it at the time. A couple of years later, however, Hugh Jackman sounded less hopeful when he said he didn’t think the sequel’s pre-production was going anywhere.

So is “a million dreams all it’s gonna take” to make a second The Greatest Showman happen?