Michelle Yeoh has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews for her multifaceted role in the science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, popularly known as Daniels, the film has garnered acclaim from critics even before its upcoming wide release.

For Yeoh, the film is a special one, and one that she revealed she had been “waiting for for a long time”. In an interview with GQ, as posted by distribution company A24 on Twitter, she gushed about working with the director duo, and got emotional as she spoke about what the film meant to her.

“Because when I read the script, I thought, ‘This is something.’ Oh dear. No, this is something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. That’s going to give me the opportunity to show my fans, my family, my audience, what I’m capable of. To be funny, to be real, to be sad. Finally somebody understood that I can do all these things.”

“Finally somebody understood that I can do all these things.” The truly incomparable Michelle Yeoh on working with @Daniels #EverythingEverywhere pic.twitter.com/0MhOuiFCDl — A24 (@A24) April 6, 2022

In the film, Yeoh stars as Chinese-American Evelyn Yang, who discovers she has the ability to exist across several dimensions and must use this newfound ability to save the world from the dangers that threaten the multiverse.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Long, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and James Hong. The film received a limited theatrical release on March 25 but will be widely released by A24 on April 8.