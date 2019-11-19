Mike Colter Reportedly Out Of The MCU As Luke Cage, Role Will Be Recast

We’ve got bad news for you, Luke Cage fans. It’s looking like Mike Colter has played the Hero of Harlem for the final time.

Ever since Netflix cancelled all their Marvel TV series starting from about a year ago, the future of the Defenders in the MCU has been sketchy. Nevertheless, there’s been a lot of talk of Charlie Cox still returning as Daredevil for further projects under Marvel Studios once they get the rights back in a year or two. Unfortunately, though, the same cannot be said for Colter.

We Got This Covered has previously reported that our sources have pointed to the likelihood being that Marvel wants to do more with Luke Cage in the MCU, but that they won’t bring Colter back to play him. Now, our latest update on the situation confirms that the actor’s definitely out as Power Man and Marvel will be recasting him for further appearances once the rights are returned to them.

Of course, things can always change over the next few years, but for now, the plan is definitely to recast. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who told us the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel, that Wiccan will appear in WandaVision and that General Ross will return in She-Hulk, all of which we now know to be true, we have no reason to doubt it.

Colter first debuted as Luke in 2015’s Jessica Jones season 1, before starring in his own series as the bulletproof character the following year. He then joined the rest of the streetwise gang of heroes in 2017’s The Defenders. The second and final season of Luke Cage aired in 2018 and while he has a lot of fans of his portrayal, it seems it’s not enough for Marvel to want to keep him around.

This follows news that Finn Jones won’t be back as Iron Fist, either. Instead, Marvel plans to recast Danny Rand with an Asian-American actor, who’s potentially set to appear in a Shang-Chi sequel. In contrast, the odds are looking pretty good that Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal will follow Cox in being welcomed back as Jessica and the Punisher in future MCU productions.

Tell us, though, are you crushed by the idea of not having any more of Mike Colter as Luke Cage? Sound off in the comments section down below.