Doctor Sleep Director Pitched A Halloween Movie With Female Loomis

Horror’s having a bit of a heyday these days. I mean, that spooky IT flick made big bucks at the box office and the recent Halloween sequel/continuity eraser also cleaned up on the silver screen. While David Gordon Green wound up making the version we got, we could’ve almost had Mike Flanagan, of the recent Doctor Sleep, behind the camera, and he had one very interesting idea for the film.

During a recent sit down with Bloody Disgusting, the director revealed that he was approached by Blumhouse after they acquired the rights to the spooky series. Per Flanagan himself, the process didn’t go too great, though, with the director saying the following about it:

“I’m … so glad it did not come to me because the only note that I had scribbled over three days of brainstorming was ‘Dr. Loomis a woman?’ That’s as far as I got on Halloween. They made the right call in not trusting the franchise to me.”

While he knocked it out of the park with Hush and The Haunting of Hill House, maybe his version of Halloween wouldn’t have been better than what we got. Who knows? I mean, I actually really don’t care much for the David Gordon Green flick, as I’ve said before. However, if Flanagan couldn’t come up with anything good, then maybe it was for the best that he didn’t direct, right?

I am curious, though. Would this have been a female Loomis, like, a female version of Dr. Loomis himself? Or some sort of relative? That remains unclear. But hey, Flanagan didn’t know, either. So don’t feel too bad if you have no idea, because I don’t. Ah, well. Hopefully Halloween Kills will be better than Halloween.

Tell us, though, do you think Flanagan could’ve done a good job with the film? Or are you happy Green ended up helming it? Sound off down below and give us your thoughts.