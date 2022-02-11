Mike Myers says another ‘Austin Powers’ movie would be groovy, baby

It’s been 20 whole years since the last Austin Powers movie, but star Mike Myers would love to play the world’s most swinging super-spy again in a new outing. Myers has just reprised his role as Powers’ arch-foe Dr. Evil in a Super Bowl ad for General Motors, and it seems it’s got him itching to return to the James Bond-spoofing world of the Austin Powers trilogy.

While speaking to TODAY, the Canadian star was asked about the possibility of an Austin Powers 4, and Myers immediately made clear that he thinks it would be groovy, baby. “I would love to do one. Yeah, yeah, yeah,” the actor told Al Roker and his co-hosts. That said, he wouldn’t be drawn out on whether there is anything actually in the works or not.

“We’ll see,” he continued. “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a program, should it exist or not exist.”

In the Super Bowl ad (which you can catch via the video above), Myers dons Dr. Evil’s bald cap again, with three of his old co-stars joining him for the commercial. Namely, Rob Lowe as Number Two, Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina, and Seth Green as Scott Evil. The ad even reveals that Scott now has his own son, who Dr. Evil dubs “Baby Me.”

Via New Line Cinema

Myers told TODAY that he had “so much fun” making the commercial and had a “wonderful time” reuniting with Lowe, Sterling, and Green.

“I had so much fun. I loved doing that character,” Myers said. “I love Rob Lowe, Seth Green, Mindy Sterling. It’s like we hadn’t seen each other in five minutes, and it was a wonderful time.”

Myers debuted as the character, an English secret agent who’s cryogenically frozen in the 1960s and wakes up 30 years later, in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Two sequels followed in the form of 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember. In addition to Powers and Evil, Myers also played Fat Bastard in the second and third films, and Goldmember in the third.

Director Jay Roach has likewise revealed he’s open to doing another movie, but as far as we know, Austin Powers remains on ice for now.