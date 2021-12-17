Mila Kunis’ terrible Christmas film is peculiarly popular on streaming

With so many incredible Christmas movies like The Muppet Christmas Carol, It’s A Wonderful Life, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer so easy to watch and stream these days, it’s a little disappointing to see a movie that was so thoroughly blasted by critics and audiences alike take over popularity charts on streaming services.

However, this is exactly what is happening with A Bad Moms Christmas which is the sixth most popular movie on HBO Max worldwide according to stats from FlixPatrol. While the movie has many famous stars — including Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Susan Sarandon — this didn’t seem to impress many when the festive Bad Moms sequel came out back in 2017.

“The titular under-appreciated and over-burdened friends cope with the stresses of the most wonderful time of year as their own mothers visit for the holidays.” Synopsis from HBO Max

The movie currently has a pitiful thirty-two percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and only a slightly higher rating for audiences at forty-four percent. Despite this, it still seems to be a hit with many on HBO Max and the film did manage to be a box office success when it was originally released.

Still, if you want to watch the raunchy comedy of A Bad Moms Christmas to decide if it’s actually good for yourself, you can find it streaming on HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and on several other platforms.