Mild irritation is the order of the day as the MCU’s annoying background characters get blasted

There’s plenty of great characters in the MCU; but there are just as many bad, if not downright annoying ones too. Even the most minor players can draw the ire of fans with minimal amount of screen time; and now they’re are setting their sights on who they think are the most irritating Marvel characters to date.

One Redditor decided to ask their fellow fans to name some of the minor characters that annoyed them the most. The responses did not hold back, with the choices ranging from those who nearly ruined the show or movie they were in to controversial fan favorites like Darcy Lewis or Korg. The original poster started things off with a solid contender for most annoying though, with Donna, Steven’s boss from Moon Knight.

Remember way back in 2010 when no-one knew how much of an ego-maniac Elon Musk was and most people actually liked him? In fact he was so well liked he got himself a little cameo in Iron Man 2. Looking back on it now will make you cringe, he may not be too annoying in the film, but god, is he annoying in real life.

There were plenty of characters from Thor: Love and Thunder who felt the wrath of fans. Korg; who had been a fan favorite since Ragnarok is no longer regarded so highly. Maybe it’s because the over-reliance on jokes kind of ruined the tone of the movie. Or maybe it’s because the man behind the character is none other than the director himself, Taika Waititi, and Marvel fans just aren’t ready yet to forgive the disgraced director. Well one Redditor has given us an in-depth essay explaining why they think the character sucks. They’ve obviously been ruminating on this for a while.

The goats also got a fair share of hate; but no-one’s going to step up to defend those guys, seriously who even thought they would be funny?

Even Darcy who returned in WandaVison, after a long disappearance, found herself in the sights of angry fans.

Sometimes we just love to hate certain characters, and that’s ok, it’s clear that characters like Donna are meant to be annoying for the audience. Other characters are simply just too much to handle but that doesn’t make them a bad character. It just means that some people can’t handle an outspoken and intelligent side character; mostly talking about Darcy here, if that isn’t obvious.