Miles Morales continues trending as fans demand him in live-action

As you may be aware, there’s been an awful lot of Spider-Man chatter over the last 24 hours now that tickets for No Way Home have gone on sale and ignited virtual riots and literal fisticuffs.

In addition, we’ve had Sony producer Amy Pascal confirming that Tom Holland will be sticking around for another trilogy, which was music to the ears of fans everywhere, and you can barely turn around on Twitter without bumping into a hashtag or ten revolving around the friendly neighborhood superhero.

However, throughout the entirety of Spider-Monday and into today, Miles Morales has remained one of the top trending topics online. As you can see from a smattering of reactions below, the fanbase is growing louder in demanding he plays a role in the next set of adventures for Holland’s Peter Parker.

considering we might get miles morales in the mcu…i just think…caleb mclaughlin would make a great miles pic.twitter.com/7XECUzYmAA — echohoho (@dreamofarc) November 30, 2021

Well, I wouldn't mind Peter in college. And as a must, bring in Miles Morales. https://t.co/UFmOSWqXRD — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) November 30, 2021

Mr. Kevin Feige, here's Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/tzQHTA0998 — Regina Johnson (@hardcovers4ever) November 30, 2021

I really hope we see Miles Morales in a live-action film in the next several years. I'm excited for all that's to come with Spider-Man on film. I feel like we're absolutely entering a new and interesting phase. — Ryan🍂Taylor (@bionicravenclaw) November 30, 2021

Miles Morales will likely be introduced fully in the MCU at the halfway point of Peter's second trilogy. Sony and Marvel Studios are bringing him to the MCU under the new deal and also not putting him in his own universe due to ITSV.



Can't wait for his arrival pic.twitter.com/9TRRX2uLBh — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) November 22, 2021

I want to see Miles Morales so bad, but I feel like it’s going to be a few more years. We know he exists in the MCU because of Homecoming, but also Hollands Spider-Man has a lot to learn before becoming a mentor to another Spider-Man.



Unless we go to a different universe. — Gordon (Taylor’s Version) (@RainbowJedi91) November 30, 2021

I don't get why people say it's too early to introduce Miles Morales into the MCU even tho Peter was still in high school when he was introduced — Amazing Octo 👹(Thurian Era) (@OctoY1) November 30, 2021

Imagine the Spider-Man in the MCU is actually the miles morales universe and so they kill him off in the end of the next trilogy that comes out so they can introduce Miles — shan hafis (@shensrh) November 30, 2021

Holland wants Miles Morales as the next permanent Spidey when he steps away from the role, and Kevin Feige confirmed that he exists out there somewhere, so there’s really no reason for either Sony or Marvel Studios to hold back on his live-action debut much longer. Whether it happens in the MCU or Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is entirely negligible at this point, the people have spoken, and they want it sooner rather than later.