Marvel Has Reportedly Already Found An Actor To Play Miles Morales

Despite only making his comic book debut in 2011, Miles Morales is already one of the most popular superheroes that Marvel have at their disposal, and the character’s profile has only increased over the last couple of years. For one, he took the lead in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, which received widespread critical acclaim and swiftly gained a reputation as one of the best animated movies of the modern era.

On top of that, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will arrive on the PS5 next month and mark the hotly-anticipated follow-up to a first installment that’s already regarded as a modern classic. Having conquered the world of animation and video games, the next logical step is a live-action blockbuster, and given recent developments surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, it isn’t surprising that Miles has found himself linked to a threequel that seems guaranteed to start building towards a Spider-Verse of its own.

The latest report on the topic comes from Jeremy Conrad, who doesn’t just claim that Miles is on his way to the MCU in the very near future, but even says that the studio have already found the actor they want to play the role. Conrad doesn’t reveal who it is or whether or not the character will show up in Spider-Man 3, but we already know that he exists in the franchise after Kevin Feige came right out and confirmed it following Donald Glover’s appearance as his uncle Aaron in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Miles Morales is definitely heading to the MCU sooner rather than later, but if Spider-Man 3 is shaping up the way most fans seem to be hoping that it is, too many Spideys could ultimately harm rather than enhance the final product, meaning it might be better to save him for further down the line.