Miles Morales Will Reportedly Get His Own Spider-Man Franchise In The MCU

Most fans and observers seem to be in agreement that Miles Morales making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an air of inevitability about it. The success of Sony’s animated Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming video game with Miles front and center have increased the character’s popularity and awareness to an all-time high, meaning this is the ideal opportunity to debut him in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise.

Spider-Man 3 is already widely expected to add Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the mix alongside Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange as the MCU’s multiverse expands at a rapid rate, and Kevin Feige has confirmed that Miles is out there somewhere as well, after he was directly referenced by Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis in Homecoming.

Now, tipster Mikey Sutton claims that not only is Miles headed to the MCU in the near future, but he’s also set to star in his own solo franchise that takes its name from the Ultimate Spider-Man comic book series that he was the focal point of. According to the insider, the impending introduction of a live-action Spider-Verse presents the perfect opportunity to introduce the fan favorite to the masses before spinning him off into his own string of solo movies.

Whether or not this would require Sony and Marvel Studios to strike a new character sharing agreement remains unclear, but based on the continued surprises surrounding the cast of the MCU’s Spider-Man 3, it wouldn’t come as a shock in the slightest if we were to discover that Miles Morales was set to be the latest costumed web-slinger added into Jon Watts’ increasingly expansive and undeniably epic-sounding sequel.