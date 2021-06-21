Milla Jovovich Not Ruling Out A Return To Resident Evil

The Resident Evil franchise is the highest-grossing series of video game adaptations in history with over $1.2 billion in box office takings, but the dust had barely settled on Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s The Final Chapter before a string on new projects based on the console favorite were announced to be in the works.

Animated series Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix in just a few weeks, and there’s also a live-action show with former Supernatural alum Andrew Dabb set as showrunner. In fact, the ensemble for the episodic Resident Evil was announced just over a week ago, with John Wick‘s Lance Reddick set as Albert Wesker and Charlie’s Angels reboot star Ella Balinska, Artemis Fowl‘s Tamara Smart, Disney Channel veteran Siena Agudong and Bad Boys for Life‘s Paola Núñez additionally cast in mystery roles.

On top of that, big screen reboot Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to hit theaters in November of this year, with reshoots taking place last month after production initially wrapped in December 2020. That’s a whole lot of Resident Evil content on the cards, but in a new interview Jovovich admitted that she’s not completely against the idea of making a return to the fold somewhere down the line.

“I mean, I never say never. Resident Evil was always such a wonderful part of my life. I love Alice and I love the franchise, and I love Netflix! So, I mean, there doesn’t seem to be a downside.”

Anderson said something similar, but that’s a fairly standard answer given by industry types when they don’t want to be too definitive. The husband and wife duo have already moved past Resident Evil to collaborate on another video game blockbuster in Monster Hunter, and George R.R. Martin adaptation In the Lost Lands with Dave Bautista is up next, so Jovovich clearly isn’t mourning the absence of Alice in her life too much.