Milla Jovovich’s Stunt Double Suing Resident Evil Producers Over Horrific Injury

Love it or hate it, Paul W. S. Anderson’s Resident Evil film series has been a massive financial success. Spread across six instalments culminating with 2017’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Capcom’s iconic survival horror is now one of the most successful movie franchises based on video games to date. Despite cumulatively raking in an eye-watering $1.2 billion at the box office since its humble beginnings back in 2002, however, the series, which stars Milla Jovovich as the superhuman Alice, has never been well-received critically.

Diehard fans of the source material, too, have often lamented its largely superficial adherence to Resident Evil‘s overarching narrative and certainly won’t shed a tear over its conclusion. As for why The Final Chapter finds itself grabbing headlines two years later? Keep reading below.

Stuntwoman Olivia Jackson, it has emerged, is seeking to sue the producers of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter for grievous injuries she sustained during filming. The accident resulted from a motorcycle stunt that involved Jackson moving at high speed towards a crane-mounted camera. For reasons unclear, the camera’s operator failed to manoeuvre the filming equipment out of Jackson’s path, resulting in a head-on collision.

The official complaint obtained by THR documents the various injuries Jackson received as a result of the crash, including a graphic description of how the camera sliced “through the bone of her forearm,” and tore “the flesh off her cheek, leaving her teeth exposed.” So severe were her wounds, in fact, that Jackson was placed in a medically-induced coma and ultimately had to have her left arm amputated.

As for the case itself, Jackson’s complaint appears to revolve around seeking damages from producers of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter over claims she was misled into believing that insurance would cover the cost of her medical bills, for which she only received $33,000.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on how the case unfolds going forward, so be sure to stay tuned.