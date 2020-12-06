Netflix Reportedly Offering Millie Bobby Brown A Big First Look Deal

At just sixteen years old, Millie Bobby Brown has already experienced the sort of success in her short career that many contemporaries twice her age would kill for. As well as playing Eleven in Stranger Things, one of the most popular TV shows on the planet that’s seen her score two nominations apiece from the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performances, the actress is also poised to become a major movie star.

Brown is already part of a mega franchise having played Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and will reprise the role in next year’s Godzilla vs. Kong, but she’s also set to lead a multi-film series for Netflix. The youngster didn’t just take top billing in acclaimed mystery caper Enola Holmes, which became one of the streaming service’s most popular original productions ever after racking up 76 million streams in the first four weeks it was available, but she was the one who initially took the project to original studio Warner Bros., and received a producing credit as a result.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The teenager has a jam-packed upcoming schedule as well that includes season 4 of Stranger Things and literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish, along with further Netflix collaborations on con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been and fantasy blockbuster Damsel. Not to mention the inevitable string of Enola Holmes sequels.

If that wasn’t enough, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the streaming service have offered her a huge first look deal to develop and star in a number of projects for them including a potential action franchise, which is hardly surprising given the results yielded by their working relationship so far. Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown is destined for a long career at the top of the A-list, and Netflix appear keen to tie her down for the foreseeable future.