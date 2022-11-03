Millie Bobby Brown reveals what she wants to see from ‘Enola Holmes 3’

With the highly anticipated Enola Holmes set to premiere tomorrow, Millie Bobby Brown is already envisioning the third installment.

Per Screenrant, the franchise is close to the British star’s heart, and she is hoping to reprise the part of Sherlock’s teenage sister in at least one sequel, if not more, with the actress revealing she hopes to see Enola take on greater challenges in the future and get pushed out of her comfort zone.

“Yes, absolutely. I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

Brown stars the clever, independent, and iconoclastic younger sister of the great detective, with the first film seeing Enola emerge from her big brother’s shadow as she investigates a major disruption in their family. The cast features Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) as Sherlock, Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders) as Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech) as their mother Eudoria Holmes. An eye-popping 76 million households tuned in to watch the original, making it one of Netflix’s biggest-ever hit.

It remains to be seen if lightning will strike twice, and the sequel will command similar streaming numbers. Who can resist a Victorian woman who knows Jiu-Jitsu? The plot certainly sounds intriguing enoug, as the delicious rivalry between the Holmes siblings continues after Enola opens her own private detective firm, takes on her first client, and embarks on an action-packed adventure to solve the case.

Enola Holmes will premiere on Netflix on November 4, 2022.