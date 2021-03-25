Millie Bobby Brown Teases Talks With Marvel And DC

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the biggest actresses of her generation, thanks to her breakout role in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Her star-making turn as telekinetic heroine Eleven has given way to other major projects like Enola Holmes, also for Netflix, and a leading part in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. But one thing she’s yet to tick off is a role in one of the major superhero franchises. Though it seems like the actress may have had talks with Marvel and DC.

While speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of the release of Godzilla vs. Kong next week, Brown was asked if she would ever join the Marvel or DC universes. She hinted that she’s actually had discussions about appearing in at least one of them, but admitted that a project needs to “feel right” for her to agree to star in it. And apparently, that hasn’t happened so far with the superhero roles offered to her.

“I join many conversations. I would only do something that feels right to me, so when that comes along, then we’ll talk about it.”

Back in 2019, it was heavily rumored that Brown was set to feature in Eternals, with the star having to take to social media to clarify that she really wasn’t. In light of these new comments, though, it’s possible there was some grain of truth to these stories and she was in talks to appear in the upcoming film before ultimately deciding to pass on it. Could she have been up for Sprite, the youngest-looking Eternal, who’s played by Lia McHugh in the movie? Perhaps.

With her increasing fame and the ever-expanding nature of the Marvel and DC worlds, there’s a good chance that Brown will find herself appearing in one of them before too long. As for which one will nab her first, it depends on which character on offer appeals to her the most. Could she end up playing one of the Young Avengers or the next generation of DCEU heroes? We’ll have to see.

In the meantime, Millie Bobby Brown stars in Godzilla vs. Kong, which hits cinemas and HBO Max on March 31st.