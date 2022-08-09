‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’: What happened to Otto in the future?

One of the biggest phenomena over the last decade has been the entire Despicable Me franchise. Fans loved seeing Gru first hit screens with his adorable workers who tried to do everything that he asked of them.

The series continued this year, with fans were lining up and waiting to see Minions: The Rise of Gru when it hit theaters this summer. The movie shows a teenage Gru and his minions attempting to start their empire and become the world’s greatest and most legendary super villain from the ground up. One of the newest members of the minions to appear on screen that fans immediately fell in love with was Otto.

Otto makes his mark on Gru when he ends up trading the Zodiac Stone that the group had worked so hard to steal for a pet rock. Gru finds out about this in his basement and becomes furious at all of the minions, firing them. Gru is then kidnapped for the stone and while the rest of the minions chase after his kidnappers, Otto realizes that someone else has the stone and goes to retrieve it. These are just a few of the moments that Otto gave fans as he warmed the hearts of viewers around the world with his performance.

However, this is the only time in the entire franchise that we see and meet Otto, which has fans wondering what happened to Otto in the future, as this is a prequel.

What happened to Otto in the future?

Image via Universal

There are no actual confirmations given by the writers or producers of the show that state what officially happened to Otto, which has resulted in many fan theories. One fan theory that had gathered some steam but was shot down was that Otto had somehow died. This would not be possible as the minions are invincible and live forever.

The most commonly talked about idea amongst fans is that Otto just left the group and ended up exploring the world on his own and living his own life. The theory even suggests that Otto and the biker that he caught a ride back to San Francisco with are now friends and traveling the world together.

Viewers and fans alike are hoping for another instalment to the series to confirm what happens to Otto and continue the story that has captivated audiences around the world.