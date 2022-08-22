Miserable film fans share the most depressing movies they’ve ever seen

Many times we watch movies as a form of escapism, a way to remove ourselves from our own lives and invest in someone else’s story; but what if that story is truly miserable? Well, get your handkerchiefs ready, because film fans are discussing the most depressing movies they’ve seen.

Often people head to the theater to see something that alleviates them from the day-to-day of their own lives, whether it’s a superhero movie, cheesy rom-com, or gratuitous action film. We want to feel excited, energized, and left in high spirits. Life, however, is not always so cheerful and fun, and films, just as any form of art, can also reflect the more bleak parts of human existence.

Why do we watch these films,then, if they make us so sad? Oftentimes it can be cathartic to see something miserable on the screen, allowing us to feel those emotions in a healthy way. Feeling sad for a character also allows us to feel more involved with their story, enabling us to feel connected to them and their plights. Many enjoy seeing the reality of life’s more difficult trials and tribulations play on the big screen, allowing us to feel grateful for our own lives and the relationships we have.

Film lovers on Reddit discussed the films that left them distraught, discussing the most depressing films of all time.

The Studio Ghibli film that should never be watched alone was a popular one, as well as another film set during WWII, The Pianist.

Just because it’s an animation doesn’t mean it can’t hurt you, and what’s even more depressing is that it’s based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Akiyuki Nosaka, who went through many of the trials of the film himself.

Again, WWII films are often going to be heavy in the context of their subject matter and The Boy in The Striped Pajamas is a harrowing tale.

Watching someone deal with an illness we still have no cure for can be upsetting for many, especially if they know someone dealing with it themselves.

What many people like about these types of films, such as Leaving Las Vegas, is when the film nails the experience, allowing people to get a true insight into others lives.

The award-winning Manchester By The Sea is certainly a hot contender for the most depressing film as it deals with grief, trauma and loneliness.

It probably isn’t the best film to watch on a day of celebration, so this wife is really lucky her spouse enjoyed it.

As with many sad movies done well, they elicit strong emotions from the viewer and can help us better understand the human condition.

An obvious one for those in the know.

This film, as with many depressing films, is held in high regard – but once is enough.

There are some fantastically well-made depressing movies out there that allow us to connect to our shared humanity and better understand the suffering that those around us may be going through, or that we ourselves may be struggling with. Be careful watching these if you are struggling with your own mental health, and if you do, have some cookies and a box of tissues on standby.