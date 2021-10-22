Mishap On Set Of Alec Baldwin’s Rust Leads To One Death, One Hospitalization

There’s reportedly a tragedy unfolding on the set of Alec Baldwin‘s new film as the Santa Fe, New Mexico’s Sheriff’s Department is currently on the scene following one person reportedly being killed and another hospitalized.

According to Vulture, the accident occurred on the set of the forthcoming Rust involving a misfiring prop gun with two blanks.

A spokesperson for Baldwin told NBC reporter Tess Mentus that “Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

#UPDATE: @AlecBaldwln____ spokesperson through @NBCNews updates us on incident at his #Rust movie set in #SantaFe today:

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks." (1/2) https://t.co/dG2Zy9SJ3G — Tessa Mentus (@TessaMentus) October 21, 2021

The reporter later confirmed with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department that one of the people who was injured had died from their injuries while the other was still recovering.

#UPDATE: @santafesheriff confirms to @KOB4, the victim flown to @UNMHospital, a 42-year-old woman, has died from her injuries.



The other victim, a 42-year-old man, is getting emergency care at @CSVRMC. — Tessa Mentus (@TessaMentus) October 21, 2021

The film is written and directed by Crown Vic‘s Joel Souza, stars Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers‘ Brady Noon and Warcraft‘s Travis Fimmel.

Detectives are reportedly investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged in the accident involving a prop firearm.

This isn’t the first time Hollywood has seen tragedy unfold surrounding a special effects mishap.

Famously, actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts pioneer Bruce Lee, was killed on the set of The Crow in 1993 from an improperly loaded prop gun.

Check back right here for all of your updates on the set of Alec Baldwin‘s new film, Rust.

This story is developing and we will update as new information becomes available.