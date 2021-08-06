Miss Minutes Will Reportedly Become Kang’s MCU Sidekick

Loki was a very strange and unusual show, packed with all sorts of weird and wonderful storylines, but perhaps the single creepiest thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most recent Disney Plus exclusive was an animated timepiece largely used to deliver exposition, which is about as bizarre as it sounds.

Brought to life by voice acting royalty Tara Strong, Miss Minutes was far too upbeat for most people’s liking and always appeared to know a whole lot more than she was letting on. Even Ravonna Renslayer was asking Miss Minutes questions she steadfastly refused to answer, and it turned out she was in on the ground floor after appearing at the entrance to the Citadel at the End of Time when Loki and Sylvie were on the final step of their journey.

New Loki Poster Teases Multiple Gods Of Mischief In The Disney Plus Show 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Loki director Kate Herron admitted she’d love to see a slasher film with Miss Minutes at the center, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was being lined up for a cameo in The Mandalorian long before the Season 2 finale aired – that the unsettling Time Variance Authority mascot could become a recurring figure throughout Phase Four, as something of a sidekick to Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

If He Who Remains had Miss Minutes doing his bidding in one reality, then it stands to reason that something similar has unfolded in any number of them, and she could be the one handling the heavy lifting in terms of explaining the basics of whatever timeline Kang finds himself in. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is up next for Jonathan Majors, so he could well end up bringing his holographic minion along for the ride.