‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself

Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.

So with a brand new, high-octane thriller like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on the horizon, some may be left wondering if Cruise will be adding any more bullet points to his long list of certifications, which include pilot’s licenses for airplanes and helicopters, both of which Cruise happily added to the list thanks to the original Top Gun and past Mission: Impossible films.

And film writer/director/producer Christopher McQuarrie is all too happy to confirm that the ever-enthusiastic Cruise will indeed be learning some new skills for Dead Reckoning Part One.

Fans were quick to jump in with their guesses, but with Cruise having been the center of so many Mission: Impossible movies already, it’s hard to imagine what he could possibly have left to learn.

Steam train driver? — Lee West (@leewest82) November 18, 2022

Of course, it quickly devolved into a game of “Who can make the most ridiculous guess?”

Is it close up card magic? It is, isn't it? 🙄 — Zak (@zaktinoid) November 18, 2022

In spite of this, even Cruise may have struggled with some of these steely tasks if they ended up being part of the agenda.

Tap his head and rub his tummy at the same time? — timpelan (@johnneyred) November 18, 2022

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release to theaters on July 14, 2023. Dead Reckoning Part Two, meanwhile, will release a year later on June 28, 2024.