‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ star teases ‘incredible’ espionage sequels

At long last, we finally discovered the official titles of the back-to-back seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible sequels, and it continued the franchise’s unique trend of giving its additional installments unique and cheesy, yet undeniably awesome, subtitles.

Dead Reckoning Part One comes to theaters next July, and the sizzle reel shown off at CinemaCon promises the Tom Cruisiest entry in the saga yet. The actor always feels obligated to take his stunts to the next level, and driving a motorcycle off a cliff and then parachuting to safety will do the trick.

Christopher McQuarrie’s time at the helm of the series has coincided with a consistent uptick in quality, as well as a greater sense of connectivity. One of the new additions to Dead Reckoning is famed character actor Shea Whigham, with the prolific star revealing to Radio Times that while he hasn’t seen much of the finished product, what he has laid his eyes on promises to be incredible.

“I’ve seen a little bit of seven, [director Christopher] McQuarrie showed me some of that, and it is incredible stuff. What I’ve seen is incredible. It’s not just a big action film, it’s also character-based and so they’ve given me a character, Jasper Briggs. You’ll see over the course of seven and eight why I’m trying to track Ethan Hunt. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever got a chance to be a part of.”

Color us excited, then, with the only downside being the fact the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning footage hasn’t been released to the public yet.