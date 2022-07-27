‘Moana’ star glad to finally be on the same side as The Rock in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Fans of both Disney and DC rejoice, as DC League of Super-Pets features an unexpected reunion between two Moana stars. Before Black Adam gets here this fall, Dwayne Johnson is first making his mark on the DC multiverse in a very different role in the incoming family film, which sees him voice Krypto the Super-Dog. This actually serves as Johnson’s first role in an animated movie since the aforementioned 2016 House of Mouse flick.

And he’s not the only Moana veteran on board. Jemaine Clement, who previously played greedy giant crab Tamatoa opposite Johnson’s demi-god Maui, is likewise in the cast of League of Super-Pets playing none other than Aquaman. Clement reminded us all of his involvement in the production on Twitter while reacting to Johnson’s revelation that he really got into character at a recent theater screening.

“Solid prank but also see this movie. I’M AQUAMAN,” Clement exclaimed, before remarking that he enjoyed being on Johnson’s team for once in this movie. “It was good to be on the same side as [The Rock] this time.”

Solid prank but also see this movie. I'M AQUAMAN 🔱

It was good to be on the same side as @TheRock this time. https://t.co/GbhFZytsYL — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 27, 2022

Clement is just one of a league full of A-list stars in the Super-Pets cast. Johnson’s eternal sidekick Kevin Hart voices Ace the Bat-Hound, with John Krasinski as Superman, and Keanu Reeves as Batman, Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane. Other additions include Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Jameela Jamil, Vanessa Bayer, Marc Maron, and Daveed Diggs.

With so many characters jostling for screentime, we probably won’t get to spend too much time with Clement’s interpretation of the King of Atlantis, which is a shame as the What We Do in the Shadows vet could not be more perfect for a comedic take on Arthur Curry. We demand a HBO Max spinoff series, right now. Or else a crossover with Marvel’s Korg (AKA Clement’s old pal Taika Waititi).

DC League of Super-Pets barks into theaters from this Friday, July 29.