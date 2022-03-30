‘Moon Knight’ writer shares dimension-hopping dream Marvel project

Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater has shared his dream idea for a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.

Ahead of the supernatural show’s premiere, the Fantastic Four scribe was answering fan questions on social media when he was asked what Marvel character he’d like to write for next.

Slater said that a feature-length adventure for Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector movie would be of interest to him, but some of Marvel’s more obscure characters would also be dream projects.

Responding to a fan, the executive producer admitted that his “two favorite (non-Spider-Man) characters have always been Nightcrawler and Kitty Pryde, so if I had to pick a dream project, it would be a super weird, dimension-hopping Excalibur.”

Hell yes. I'd write a Moon Knight movie in a heartbeat.



Beyond that, my two favorite (non-Spider-Man) characters have always been Nightcrawler and Kitty Pryde, so if I had to pick a dream project, it would be a super weird, dimension-hopping EXCALIBUR. https://t.co/S1EkzqoqeW — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) March 29, 2022

Excalibur was a comic run featuring a team of superheroes which acted as an offshoot of sorts from the X-Men, with Nightcrawler, Shadowcat (Kitty Pryde), Phoenix, Meggan, and Captain Britain among the roster. Over the years, the roster continued to change up with appearances from characters like Psylocke, the Black Knight, and more.

With X-Men characters set to join the MCU in the not too distant future, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that members of the original Excalibur team will show up, although nothing has been officially shared that would suggest Slater’s dream could become reality.

As for Moon Knight, the character will appear in the limited series that premiered mere hours ago, but there hasn’t been any concrete news regarding the character getting its own standalone feature, although we’ll almost definitely see the character cross over into other MCU film and television titles in the future.