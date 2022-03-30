Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater is sharing what went wrong when he last worked with Marvel characters, ahead of his MCU debut this week.

Back in 2015, 20th Century Fox attempted to bring the Fantastic Four back to the big screen, but the reboot, which starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Mara, was not well received. It barely broke even on its $120 million budget and earned the Golden Raspberry award for ‘Worst Movie’ in early 2016.

Slater, who co-wrote the scripts of the film, shared on social media what issues he had with the final product, attributing its failure to a disconnection between his and the director Josh Trank’s vision.

“Well, most of my problems with FANTASTIC FOUR stemmed from the fact that I was trying to write it like an MCU movie, which wasn’t what the director wanted. I didn’t have that problem here [with Moon Knight].”

Well, most of my problems with FANTASTIC FOUR stemmed from the fact that I was trying to write it like an MCU movie, which wasn't what the director wanted.



— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) March 29, 2022

In a later tweet, Slater was asked if he’d be interested in hopping on board with the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at Marvel Studios, but he joked they don’t need his “stink” on another movie starring the characters.

— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) March 29, 2022

2015’s Fantastic Four was a disaster both on the critic and audience front, currently holding a 9 percent critic score and 18 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On a more positive note, Moon Knight seems to be yet another hit for Marvel Studios and fans can check the series out for themselves when it premieres on Disney Plus on March 30.