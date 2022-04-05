‘Morbius’ director would ‘bet his life’ on Miles Morales joining the MCU

The terrible reviews to have greeted Morbius have gotten fans more than a little concerned about Sony’s ability to create a shared superhero universe without Kevin Feige’s involvement, especially when everyone involved in the vampiric dud has admitted there’s a Spider-Man out there somewhere waiting to debut.

We don’t know the identity of the studio’s in-house web-slinger as of yet, but Andrew Garfield has emerged as a favorite after his return in No Way Home reignited calls for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. However, one possibility that nobody really seems to have considered is Miles Morales.

After all, Sony can do whatever they like with the character given that it’s only the Peter Parker version that falls under the working relationship with Marvel Studios as far as we know, even though Kevin Feige teased years ago that Miles exists out there somewhere in the MCU.

In an interview with Uproxx, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa shared his belief that Miles will become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually, and not Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

“I think that the concept of having different timelines were, I believe, came from Sony, not from Kevin Feige. It was Sony that initiated that idea. I think the Miles Morales that you have in Spider-Verse, I would bet your life on that you would have Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.”

Tom Holland would be thrilled, with the current incumbent of the spandex outlining his desire to share the screen with Miles on more than one occasion, and he’d be ideal as the ready-made replacement when Holland hangs up the costume for good.