Matt Smith Fans Are Loving His Appearance In Morbius Trailer

The first trailer for Morbius landed this afternoon and if Sony were hoping to use it to turn public opinion around on the movie then they can pat themselves on the back and say “Mission accomplished.” Most folks were kind of lukewarm about the Jared Leto comic book vampire pic, but now the internet is abuzz with Marvel fans desperate to see it given the surprise connections to the MCU revealed in the trailer.

And there are lot of Doctor Who fans excited, too. And all for one tiny second-long shot of Matt Smith. The former Eleventh Doctor only briefly shows up in the preview, but fans of the actor can expect him to play a big role, as he’s set to be the villain of the film – the strangely-named Loxias Crown.

But even if he was hardly in the trailer, for some people, that was enough to hike up their hype to insane levels.

THAT ONE SHOT OF MATT SMITH IN THE MORBIUS TRAILER pic.twitter.com/T3aL3o3aly — alex (@legendarymars) January 13, 2020

So did we!

I FORGOT MATT SMITH IS IN THIS #Morbius pic.twitter.com/akNNrJvFNY — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) January 13, 2020

Michael Morbius? Pfft, this is Matt Smith’s movie, right?

I’m watching this for Matt Smith and Matt Smith alone https://t.co/uz8s3xd9B7 — thomas (@tbstudios_) January 13, 2020

A little Matt Smith goes a long way.

Honestly I wasn’t even kind of excited for morbius but then I saw Matt Smith for 2 whole second and now I’m hyped pic.twitter.com/XOnpWjcsjl — Big ol Bear (@DebeliBear) January 13, 2020

For some people, seeing Matt Smith in a trailer is this whole nostalgic/longing for childhood deal.

ngl everytime i see matt smith in something new the 12 year old doctor who fan gets so excited pic.twitter.com/nrw3WAWZWd — kath ³⁶⁵ (@vivigoth) January 13, 2020

Matt Smith’s finally in a Marvel movie. Everybody, do the Drunk Giraffe dance to celebrate!

Our reaction to seeing MATT SMITH in a Marvel movie. #Morbius pic.twitter.com/vOfVFUFJrx — Temple of Geek ➡ Los Angeles Comic Con (@Templeofgeek) January 13, 2020

But wait, this means three former Time Lords have ended up playing villains in the MCU, right? Christopher Eccleston (Thor: The Dark World), David Tennant (Jessica Jones) and now Smith.

I forgot that Matt Smith was gonna be in #Morbius! But why is it that Doctor Who people always end up being bad guys in the #MCU? pic.twitter.com/PD9OgtZbeo — Marvelous Movies (@MoviesMarvelous) January 13, 2020

You wanna know the best part about Matt Smith being in Morbius? We have 100% proof that he’s in it, unlike Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – which ended up having a distinct lack of Matt Smith.

#Morbius A movie that Matt Smith is actually in. Unlike Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. pic.twitter.com/r7Mjam4R1T — Chelsea Lewis (@LewisChelsea21) January 13, 2020

Also starring Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Michael Keaton (reprising the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming), Morbius hits cinemas on July 31st. Don’t miss it.