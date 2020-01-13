Matt Smith Fans Are Loving His Appearance In Morbius Trailer

Home / movies

The first trailer for Morbius landed this afternoon and if Sony were hoping to use it to turn public opinion around on the movie then they can pat themselves on the back and say “Mission accomplished.” Most folks were kind of lukewarm about the Jared Leto comic book vampire pic, but now the internet is abuzz with Marvel fans desperate to see it given the surprise connections to the MCU revealed in the trailer.

And there are lot of Doctor Who fans excited, too. And all for one tiny second-long shot of Matt Smith. The former Eleventh Doctor only briefly shows up in the preview, but fans of the actor can expect him to play a big role, as he’s set to be the villain of the film – the strangely-named Loxias Crown.

But even if he was hardly in the trailer, for some people, that was enough to hike up their hype to insane levels.

So did we!

Michael Morbius? Pfft, this is Matt Smith’s movie, right?

A little Matt Smith goes a long way.

For some people, seeing Matt Smith in a trailer is this whole nostalgic/longing for childhood deal.

Matt Smith’s finally in a Marvel movie. Everybody, do the Drunk Giraffe dance to celebrate!

But wait, this means three former Time Lords have ended up playing villains in the MCU, right? Christopher Eccleston (Thor: The Dark World), David Tennant (Jessica Jones) and now Smith.

You wanna know the best part about Matt Smith being in Morbius? We have 100% proof that he’s in it, unlike Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – which ended up having a distinct lack of Matt Smith.

Also starring Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Michael Keaton (reprising the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming), Morbius hits cinemas on July 31st. Don’t miss it.

