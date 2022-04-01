‘Morbius’ shrugs off poor reviews to open strong at the box office
Even though Venom and sequel Let There Be Carnage were hardly lavished with critical acclaim, Tom Hardy’s two outings as Eddie Brock combined to earn almost $1.4 billion at the box office, numbers that Morbius could only hope to dream of even coming close to reaching.
The latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been taking a battering on the review front ever since the embargo first lifted, with Jared Leto’s latest stab at pale-faced superheroism slumming it on a diabolical 15% Rotten Tomatoes score.
That being said, much like Sony’s symbiotic spectaculars, Morbius is faring a whole lot better with fans, where it currently sits on a decent 64% user rating on the aggregation site. It’s the paying customers who drum up the box office, though, so it’s encouraging to hear that the Living Vampire’s debut drummed up $5.7 million in Thursday previews.
By comparison, that’s just a shade under the $5.9 million brought in by the DCEU’s Shazam! three years ago, which didn’t have a pandemic to contend with, and ultimately went on to open to $53 million. While Morbius is unlikely to fly quite so high, the latest projections have been revised upwards yet again to somewhere in the $40 million range.
Morbius will be spending at least one frame at the top of the box office, that much we can guarantee, but the real challenge begins immediately afterwards, with a slew of high-profile titles on the way throughout April that are geared to almost the exact same target audience.