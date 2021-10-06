Morbius Theory Claims It Could Take Place In Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Universe, But Without Spider-Man

The leap Marvel films are taking into the multiverse can make things very confusing, very fast. This isn’t just the case for Disney’s MCU, but also Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters — be it that the two are now linked courtesy of Venom: Let There be Carnage.

According to a new report by Geekosity, things are set to get even more confusing as Sony lean further into their universe of characters in their upcoming Morbius film.

The report states that Morbius will be set in the same universe as the Tobey Maguire starring Sam Rami Spider-Man trilogy, however, Spider-Man isn’t around at the time.

This theory comes from leaked set images that were initially believed to be from the recently released Venom sequel before star Tyrese Gibson revealed that they are in fact from Morbius.

These leaked images are from Morbius, this week Tyrese confirmed that they were filming more scenes. pic.twitter.com/GiqcyR5A8b — MORBIUS 🦇 (@MorbiusUpdates) February 9, 2020

In these images, we see a copy of The Daily Bugle’s newspaper with the headline “Where is Spider-Man” indicating that the web-slinger is missing. The prop looks identical to the papers in the original Rami Spider-Man trilogy indicating that it could be the same universe.

As the theory explains, the reason that Maguire’s Spider-Man is missing could be linked to his heavily reported appearance in the MCU main universe for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We haven’t had new Morbius footage since the first trailer more than a year ago unless you were lucky enough to attend CinemaCon earlier this year in August. Hopefully, with more footage to come soon, we can get a better idea of how this movie will fit into things.