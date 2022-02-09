Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson starring in new sci-fi thriller

A sci-fi movie starring mega-talented Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson is on the horizon. The time-traveling thriller 57 Seconds will see the pair dealing with the human response and our desire to possess a quick fix to everything.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news today alongside a premise for the upcoming sci-fi thriller:

“57 Seconds follows tech blogger Franklin Fausti (Hutcherson), who lands a career-defining interview with the visionary technology guru Anton Burrell (Freeman). After thwarting an attack against the celebrated technophile, Franklin picks up a mysterious ring that Burrell has dropped and soon discovers the ring allows its possessor to travel 57 seconds into the past. Driven by revenge and with Burrell’s support, Franklin uses the ring to dismantle the pharmaceutical company responsible for his sister’s death. But he soon gets entangled in a treacherous and brutal chain of events with much more than his own destiny at stake.”

The premise for the film will resonate with anyone who has experienced loss. What would you do with the ability to travel 57 seconds into the past? What would you do with an opportunity to change a moment, and would you understand the weight that decision would carry?

Director Rusty Cundieff shared his excitement to have the talented Freeman and Hutcherson working on the film and gave more insight into the film’s core message.

“I am beyond thrilled to have the considerable talents of Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson as contributors to our time-travel thriller, 57 Seconds. Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment, short-circuiting our time to be thoughtful and consider the consequences. 57 Seconds examines how emotions influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology, be it a gun, pill, or computer. I am truly looking forward to getting on set with our talented cast and producing team to create something special.”

Cundieff is directing 57 Seconds with a screenplay from Macon Blair, and filming is set to begin in Louisiana this April.