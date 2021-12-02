‘Mortal Kombat’ 2021 producer teases sequel on Twitter

The recent Mortal Kombat movie had its flaws, and debate around whether a sequel will happen just got more fuel.

Yesterday on Twitter, producer Todd Garner – who has made a number of movies with Adam Sandler and the underrated Isn’t It Romantic – wrote “now, back to work,” changed his profile picture to an image from the film’s marketing, and re-tweeted several users who posted content related to the popular fighting game series.

Though the movie received mixed reviews from critics and was the victim of a box office in an anemic recovery due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was one of HBO Max’s most successful launch films at the time. More than 3.8 million homes watched the movie for at least five minutes. These numbers were higher than Godzilla vs. Kong’s, pegged at 3.6 million by third-party streaming monitoring service Samba TV in April.

In addition, Variety did report in September that executives were looking at making other installments in the series. So, while nothing is official yet, there is likely fire behind the smoke of these postings and the earlier industry news report.

