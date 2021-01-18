Every Mortal Kombat Character Confirmed For The Reboot So Far

Hype levels are at an all-time high for Warner Bros.’ upcoming Mortal Kombat movie.

Scheduled to arrive this spring, the reboot promises to bring together some of gaming’s most iconic characters for a tournament like no other. Yet another retelling of the titular competition it may be, but director Simon McQuoid is promising to deliver a film this April that stays faithful to the source material. And not just in terms of story, but pure, unbridled violence.

Indeed, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, McQuoid told the site that while the production team is hoping to avoid an NC-17 classification upon submitting a final cut to the Motion Picture Association, there’s certainly going to be enough of the red stuff on the screen to warrant an R-rating. And with Fatalities being billed as an integral part of the adaptation, we expect nothing less.

As for the famous faces confirmed to be showing up during the course of Shang Tsung’s games, most of the names you’d expect to see are already present and accounted for and you can check out the full cast as it currently stands below:

Cole Young (Lewis Tan)

Liu Kang (Ludi Lin)

Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim)

Raiden (Tadanobu Asano)

Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee)

Jax (Mehcad Brooks)

Kano (Josh Lawson)

Shang Tsung (Chin Han)

Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada)

Kung Lao (Max Huang)

Mileena (Sisi Stringer)

Nitara (Elissa Cadwell)

Kabal (Daniel Nelson)

There are, of course, some glaring omissions to make note of here. First and foremost, Princess Kitana, who plays an integral role in ensuring Earthrealm emerges victorious against Outworld, is absent, as too, is fan favorite Reptile as well as Sektor and Cyrax. The latter two, humans forcibly converted into cyborgs by the Lin Kuei, could well be missing due to budget constraints, though it’s similarly worth noting that the above isn’t a finalized list, so there’s still time for them to make the cut.

Mortal Kombat releases April 16th in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max. Are there any contenders not mentioned here that you think deserve to show up, though? Let us know in the usual place below!