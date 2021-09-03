Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving The Bloody New Movie

Mortal Kombat fans were treated to a brand new animated film earlier this week when Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms launched and fans are loving its bloody fighting antics.

The animated film brings many fan-favorite characters fun and center journeying to Outworld to fight for the survival of the Earthrealm homeland. The film has plenty to get fans excited about especially the team-ups between unlikely characters.

Over the past few days, fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the latest addition to Mortal Kombat Legends. Here’s how fans are feeling.

Mortal Kombat Legends : Battle of the Realms 😍😍😍❤



I love the new continuation ❤



What I exactly needed in a MK movie…#MortalKombatBattleOfTheRealms #MortalKombatLegends September 1, 2021

I watched the new 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms' movie and I gotta say, it truly was beyond my expectations and I enjoyed it a lot! But, because I love Scorpion more than any other character, Scorpion's Revenge is in the lead for me.. but not by far: pic.twitter.com/ytFafY36RC — Sparow (@NkSpyros) September 1, 2021

I am a True die hard Mortal Kombat fan since 1992 & I am a 80s baby I've just got finished watching the whole Movie Mortal Kombat Legends battle of the realms I got to tell you it was a amazing treat for Mortal Kombat fans like Myself I LOVE IT FLAWLESS VICTORY!!! September 1, 2021

I finshed watching MORTAL KOMBAT Legends Battle of Realms it was Awesome I love it just like first one Scorpion & Sub-Zero team up & Cyber Smoke I hope they make 3rd Movie#MortalKombat#MortalKombatLegends#mortalKombatLegendsBattleoftheRealms #MortalKombatBattleOfTheRealms pic.twitter.com/rczLERIuBg — Grzegorz Galuba (@gregohanhero) August 31, 2021

I recommend Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Great Action Scenes, lots of blood and really badass! pic.twitter.com/EWKdD9M9X6 — HD Releases (@hd_releases) September 2, 2021

Overall, the fan response to the film has been mostly positive and the critic feedback seems to have followed that trend. Battle of the Realms is the third film in the Legends series and is available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, and YouTube now.