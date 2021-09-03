Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving The Bloody New Movie
Mortal Kombat fans were treated to a brand new animated film earlier this week when Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms launched and fans are loving its bloody fighting antics.
The animated film brings many fan-favorite characters fun and center journeying to Outworld to fight for the survival of the Earthrealm homeland. The film has plenty to get fans excited about especially the team-ups between unlikely characters.
Over the past few days, fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the latest addition to Mortal Kombat Legends. Here’s how fans are feeling.
Overall, the fan response to the film has been mostly positive and the critic feedback seems to have followed that trend. Battle of the Realms is the third film in the Legends series and is available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, and YouTube now.