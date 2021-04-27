Mortal Kombat Fans Campaign For Gal Gadot To Play Kitana In The Sequel

Mortal Kombat has become an immediate smash hit for Warner Bros., proving even more popular than previous major movie releases on HBO Max. In fact, it earned more views in its first three days on the streaming platform than Godzilla vs. Kong did in five. It feels like there’s a good chance that the studio will order up a sequel, then, especially as the first movie held back a few fan favorite characters to keep things fresh in a follow-up.

One of these is Kitana, the warrior princess of Outworld, and there’s one name being talked about online more than any other in connection with the role. Yes, fans really want to see Wonder Woman icon Gal Gadot play Kitana in Mortal Kombat 2. The concept seems to have originated from fan artist BossLogic, who mocked up an image of Gadot in the role a while back. Since MK‘s release, it’s gone viral again and folks can’t get enough of the idea, as you can see below.

I was watching the original #mortalkombat movie yesterday and it clicked to me that @GalGadot could totally play another Princess, she even looks like the original Kitana @noobde @WarnerBrosEnt pic.twitter.com/AzO9NZo1p2 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 9, 2018

Gal gadot as KITANA?? Pls yes!!! https://t.co/AsPSkZyiyA — Uncle Fahad👨🏽‍✈️ (@fahad__yd) April 27, 2021

Oh my god, Gal Gadot as Kitana looks good 👀 https://t.co/K69YSDmmhW — Christian (@SeeJayLopez) April 27, 2021

Yes!!! Please I would love it if they got @GalGadot for Kitana #MortalKombat — @RyanIsBingewatchingShadowandBone (@RyanSeghetti) April 27, 2021

I want @GalGadot to play Kitana in the sequel of Mortal Kombat movie! pic.twitter.com/GDowNWJlbX — Sindel my belle (@KiNina_Momlvy) April 26, 2021

//Gal Gadot as Katana? That is such a cool concept. — Luke Skywalker (@MentorSkywalker) April 27, 2021

When you see images of Gal Gadot as Kitana on @MKMovie circulating the news and think it’s real, but then realize it’s not and it’s only “imagined” 😐 Looks amazing though LOL pic.twitter.com/66ETQs9OHP — Graciella Krycer (@dizzyspangle) April 26, 2021

Folks are even noting that Talisa Soto – who played Kitana in the 90s Mortal Kombat movies – looks a lot like Gadot.

why does the 90 kitana actor look n sound like a young gal gadot weird #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/fLugLSaU6n — Pony.NERD (@nerdtindo) April 27, 2021

There’s clearly a lot of love for Gadot becoming Kitana in the sequel, though it has to said that some are not so keen on the idea. Black actress Sisi Stringer plays Mileena in the just-released movie, and she’s traditionally depicted as Kitana’s twin sister. So, some would like an African-American actress to take the role. Alternatively, others are keen for an Asian star to be cast, as per Kitana’s usual depiction in the video games.

Do you want to see Gal Gadot play Kitana in the next Mortal Kombat, though, do you have someone else in mind? Join the discussion in the comments section below.