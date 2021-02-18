The Internet’s Freaking Out Over First Mortal Kombat Trailer

For the most part, the Mortal Kombat reboot has assembled exactly the sort of roster you’d expect from an action-driven martial arts fantasy, with the ensemble filled out by a number of actors boasting extensive experience in dealing with intricate fight choreography.

Leading man Lewis Tan is a former stuntman that’s spent years training in multiple disciplines, Raiden’s Tadanobu Asano is a veteran of effects-heavy blockbusters having appeared in the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor franchise, Battleship and Midway, Liu Kang star Ludi Lin used to be a Power Ranger, while Shang Tsung actor Chin Han has shown up in The Dark Knight, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Skyscraper and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Continuing the trend, The Raid‘s Joe Taslim is a lifelong judo practitioner that’s ideal for Sub-Zero, Jax’s Mehcad Brooks is no stranger to action after spending years on Supergirl, and Hiroyuki Sanada has long since established himself as Hollywood’s go-to guy when it comes to finding a grizzled Japanese badass, making him the ideal fit for Scorpion.

Suffice it to say, it’s a solid cast and so far, at least, it looks like they’re all doing a fantastic job of bringing their characters to life. Yes, the first trailer for the movie dropped earlier this morning, giving us a glimpse at a number of the aforementioned fan favorites, and the internet just can’t get enough of the footage, it seems.

Am I ready to watch the movie? My reaction for #MortalKombat trailer. Just awesome. pic.twitter.com/9PpGrVwbPH — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) February 18, 2021

Yooooo that #Mortalkombat trailer is fucking awesome. I don't know if the actual movie will be good, but they captured the look and feel of the games. They even snuck the techno MK theme in there.https://t.co/56YiJa4ENo — Jason McDonald (@HalloweenBlues) February 18, 2021

holy shit that Mortal Kombat trailer looks freaking awesome! — 에이제이 (@Alligator24) February 18, 2021

I didn't think my mind will be blown by #MortalKombat trailer. Well, it is. I can't believe how awesome it looks. — Mario (@notSuperMario1) February 18, 2021

Maaaaan I'm sure its just the fan boy in me but that Mortal Kombat trailer was AWESOME — Caleb Gonzalass (@BuddyGnar) February 18, 2021

I've watched that Mortal Kombat trailer an absolutely silly amount of times… It's pretty awesome to have some new geeky movies to get hyped up for with Snyder's Justice League, Kong v. Godzilla, and now this coming up. — Matt Perrin (@mattperrin) February 18, 2021

Aight. That Mortal Kombat trailer was pretty fucking awesome. — The Blue Danubian (@Pyromancer7) February 18, 2021

#GetOverHere! The #MortalKombat trailer is finally here and it looks awesome. Expect the trailer to have the same gore as the video games series is known for. Releases on #HBOMax & theaters on April 16 Catch the trailer of Mortal Kombat here:https://t.co/BNO4DUV0Ae — Jed Chua (@reeladvice) February 18, 2021

The new #MortalKombat trailer looks awesome and I love the new look for Scorpion. My only concern is though, will he be an uber badass or a secondary character? We'll have to wait to see. Still uber excited though with his entrance!https://t.co/PlTcrpMiAf — 🙉 🙈 🙊 Philadoxical 🙊 🙈 🙉 (@Philadoxical) February 18, 2021

#MortalKombat is looking to score a Fatality to its competition. This just looks sick AF! It definitely has a place on my watch list. Check out this awesome trailer! 😍😍#WarnerBros, #HBOMax https://t.co/TkqUoc7XhG pic.twitter.com/AcfR4zyKwG — Inside The Picture Box (@p1cb0x) February 18, 2021

The Mortal Kombat trailer is AWESOME, LOL We're literally in the renaissance of video game movies, and yo, I'm so excited — None (@none_ofbusiness) February 18, 2021

Get over here!!….and see the Mortal Kombat trailer that looks both awesome and ridiculous!! Can't craptaculus wait for April 16th!!https://t.co/oqbbwpOr5G — Cinema Craptaculus (@Craptaculus) February 18, 2021

As a life-long #MortalKombat fan, I'm just gonna say this movie is going to be awesome. I wish the trailer didn't show so much but overall I'm very impressed. Lots of nice little details for MK fans too. The kombatants look fantastic, especially Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Can't wait! pic.twitter.com/HxwiG8tEyt — 5 Minute Movie Guy (@5minutemovieguy) February 18, 2021

Mortal Kombat hits theaters and HBO Max on April 16th and based on what we’ve seen so far, things are shaping up nicely for the video game adaptation to deliver the action-packed goods in a huge way. Of course, the genre has been plagued with some real duds in the past, but at this point, we’re pretty confident that WB’s upcoming blockbuster will be a winner.