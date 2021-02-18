Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over First Mortal Kombat Trailer

By 1 hour ago
x

For the most part, the Mortal Kombat reboot has assembled exactly the sort of roster you’d expect from an action-driven martial arts fantasy, with the ensemble filled out by a number of actors boasting extensive experience in dealing with intricate fight choreography.

Leading man Lewis Tan is a former stuntman that’s spent years training in multiple disciplines, Raiden’s Tadanobu Asano is a veteran of effects-heavy blockbusters having appeared in the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor franchise, Battleship and Midway, Liu Kang star Ludi Lin used to be a Power Ranger, while Shang Tsung actor Chin Han has shown up in The Dark Knight, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Skyscraper and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Continuing the trend, The Raid‘s Joe Taslim is a lifelong judo practitioner that’s ideal for Sub-Zero, Jax’s Mehcad Brooks is no stranger to action after spending years on Supergirl, and Hiroyuki Sanada has long since established himself as Hollywood’s go-to guy when it comes to finding a grizzled Japanese badass, making him the ideal fit for Scorpion.

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler
1 of 8
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Suffice it to say, it’s a solid cast and so far, at least, it looks like they’re all doing a fantastic job of bringing their characters to life. Yes, the first trailer for the movie dropped earlier this morning, giving us a glimpse at a number of the aforementioned fan favorites, and the internet just can’t get enough of the footage, it seems.

Mortal Kombat hits theaters and HBO Max on April 16th and based on what we’ve seen so far, things are shaping up nicely for the video game adaptation to deliver the action-packed goods in a huge way. Of course, the genre has been plagued with some real duds in the past, but at this point, we’re pretty confident that WB’s upcoming blockbuster will be a winner.

Source: Twitter

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...