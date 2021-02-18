Home / movies

Mortal Kombat Fans Want To Know What Happened To Johnny Cage After First Trailer

By 25 mins ago
x

Following on from yesterday’s teaser posters, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have finally pulled back the curtain on one of this year’s most anticipated video game adaptations and it’s looking largely as if fans are more than happy with the result.

Based on NetherRealm Studios’ long-running series of the same name, Mortal Kombat‘s arrival in just a few months’ time will mark the first cinematic venture for the property since 1997’s critically panned sequel Annihilation, an outcome that everyone involved will, of course, be hoping not to repeat. Judging from what we’ve seen so far, that’s unlikely to be the case, though there is one key concern that fans are already voicing on social media – the absence of a certain iconic character.

Arrogant and wise-cracking movie star Johnny Cage is absolutely nowhere to be seen in today’s trailer, causing many to fear that the popular Earthrealm champion has been cut completely. Indeed, it’s an odd decision if true, considering Cage, along with Sonya Blade and Liu Kang, are considered to be the three central protagonists of the original tournament held by sorcerer Shang Tsung at the behest of his master and Outworld’s ruler, Shao Kahn, and you can check out some of the reactions to his absence below.

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler
1 of 8
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Others, however (including yours truly), believe that newcomer Cole Young – who doesn’t exist in the games and has been created specifically for the film – is, in fact, Cage and that the alternate name he uses here is simply some sort of moniker.

This would certainly explain away a glaring absence and considering how perfectly the movie’s creators have nailed fan service everywhere else, it’s highly unlikely that they simply forgot to include him.

As usual, we’ll ultimately have to wait until release to learn the truth, though thankfully, there’s not much time left to go. Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters and on HBO Max starting April 16th.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...