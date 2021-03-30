Mortal Kombat Gets Hit With Delay To Give Godzilla Vs. Kong Breathing Room

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot has already won over the majority of the fanbase based on the explosive first trailer, but convincing folks who might not be as familiar with the property to check it out may be a bit more difficult, especially when the movie is set to deliver a brutally violent R-rated actioner that has a very complex mythology that stretches back years.

Adding in Lewis Tan’s Cole Young was certainly a wise decision, though, as it’s a lot easier to immerse a newbie to the franchise in the worldbuilding and story through a character that’s learning about everything at the same rate that they are. Unfortunately, though, it’s going to be a bit longer now before we get to meet Mr. Young and explore the world of Mortal Kombat with him, as Deadline brings word tonight that the pic has been delayed.

Before you fret, though, know that it’s only been pushed back by a week, in an effort to give the monstrous Godzilla vs. Kong a bit more breathing room. Currently playing overseas and set to stomp into domestic theaters and onto HBO Max tomorrow, the film is expected to bring in a healthy amount at the box office and while Mortal Kombat was initially set for April 16th, it’ll now be here on the 23rd.

So, all things considered that’s not too bad and one week is hardly going to change much in the grand scheme of things. As Deadline notes, too, “each week that passes brings the opportunity that seating capacity restrictions will ease greatly, allowing more moviegoers to enjoy the feature on the big screen.” And that certainly makes sense.

Indeed, Mortal Kombat is expected to be a heavy hitter both at the box office and on HBO Max, giving Warner Bros. yet another success story in a year that’s already seen Godzilla vs. Kong and Zack Snyder’s Justice League dominate the headlines and online conversation.