Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Star Wants To Do A Direct Sequel

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge isn’t quite the return to live-action that fans of the franchise have been waiting almost two decades for, but it’s undoubtedly a terrific stop-gap.

Labelling Warner Bros. Animation’s direct-to-video flick as such does it something of a disservice – Legends is a terrific addition to the mythology that retells Scorpion’s tragic backstory as well as his role in the inaugural (or that which we witnessed in the original game, at least) tournament meant to decide Earthrealm’s fate. As of writing, the film has a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (albeit with a small number of reviews), ranking it as the series’ most well-received cinematic adaptation to date.

Whether next year’s (excluding any delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) live-action reboot will enjoy a similar level of success remains to be seen, of course, but voice actor for Scorpion’s Revenge, Patrick Seitz, sees no reason why further Legends installments can’t be a future option, too.

Speaking to ScreenRant in a recent interview, he said:

I mean I think the great thing about this movie is, not only does it do its job and do service as its own service and moment in the franchise, but certainly, it doesn’t close the door, I feel, to there being any sort of follow up. There’s a big Mortal Kombat world out there. If the stars align and people are digging it, I don’t see why they don’t keep teasing out some of those threads and some of those plot lines into more movies. I hope they do.

Hanzo Hasashi may have given up the ghost and joined his clan in the afterlife at the conclusion of Scorpion’s Revenge, but Seitz believes Mortal Kombat‘s rich history is ripe for further exploration. Chances are, Warner Bros. will want to practice a wait-and-see approach for next year’s big-budget reboot before green-lighting any additional projects, but in the meantime, let us know which iconic Mortal Kombat character you’d love to see get their own tale à la Scorpion’s Revenge in the usual place below!