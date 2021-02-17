New Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Reveals Sub-Zero

Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat reboot is headed to theaters and HBO Max this April and as the marketing campaign enters the home stretch now, we’re beginning to see more and more from it.

Of course, many people still hold Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 Mortal Kombat in high regard, although that’s likely due to the entertaining cheese factor rather than its merits as a movie. It remains to be seen how this new take will stack up to Anderson’s effort, but as long as it doesn’t go too far down the ‘dark and gritty reboot’ path and can still have some fun with the premise, there’s every chance Warner Bros. will have a hit on their hands.

In any case, we should have a much better idea of what’s coming soon enough, as the first trailer is set to be here on Thursday and to tease it, the studio has released a new motion poster for Mortal Kombat which features Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero, which you can check out for yourself down below.

So far, all the signs are definitely pointing to this being one of the year’s most exciting releases and the hype has been steadily building for a while now. Whether it can continue the recent trend of solid video game adaptations remains to be seen, but at this point, we’re certainly feeling optimistic about its chances of success.

Mortal Kombat hits theaters and HBO Max on April 16th and with the first trailer now only days away, it won’t be too long before we get to see just what director Simon McQuoid has cooked up for us with his take on the beloved fighting game franchise.