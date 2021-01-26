Mortal Kombat Movie Trailer Confirmed For February

Brace yourselves, Mortal Kombat fans, the moment we’ve all been waiting for – besides the film’s full release, of course – is almost upon us.

New Line Cinema, the production studio handling this year’s highly anticipated reboot, has just doled out an off-the-cuff confirmation of when you can finally catch a glimpse of Sonya Blade, Liu Kang and numerous other iconic characters beating the living snot out of each other. Responding to one Instagram user’s query regarding when to expect the first trailer to drop, the studio simply said “February!”, meaning it could appear within a matter of days.

In the absence of a specific date, however, that wait could just as easily stretch as far as four weeks, so we’ll have to wait and see what transpires. In the meantime, and in case you missed it, check out some awesome stills featuring Kung Lao, Jax and Sonya Blade – among others – below.

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler 1 of 8

Based on NetherRealm Studios’ long-running franchise of the same name, Mortal Kombat will retell the events of Earthrealm’s last-ditch effort to prevent Shao Kahn and Outworld’s invasion of their home by participating in the titular tournament and while we’ll just have to wait until release day to learn who’s been matched against who, director Simon McQuoid has already confirmed the opening sequence will feature a face-off between mascots Hanzo Hisashi and Sub-Zero.

The encounter is important for several reasons, not least for depicting the events that ultimately lead to the former’s death and subsequent rebirth as the undead specter Scorpion. No doubt the deceased leader of the Shirai Ryu clan will seek revenge against his killer throughout the film and it’s a climactic event we can’t wait to see shown in all its bloody glory come April 16th. Stay tuned for more details.