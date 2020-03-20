Mortal Kombat Fans Delight In The Film’s Return To Netflix

You’ve no doubt heard of Netflix and chill… but what about Netflix and kill?

That’s the unofficial tagline that accompanied the return of Mortal Kombat to the online streaming platform.

News broke just yesterday that Netflix was adding Paul W. S. Anderson’s cult favorite to its ever-changing content library next month – April 1st, to be specific. And sure enough, Mortal Kombat fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight that the ’90s gem was returning to the platform.

It all started when Ed Boon tweeted ComicBook.com‘s story with the aforementioned caption, and the replies were littered with excitement and straight-up passion for all things Mortal Kombat. Oh, and more than a few suggestions that Boon’s tweet was in some way confirming the next playable character headed to the so-hot-right-now Mortal Kombat 11.

See for yourself:

Netflix

Netfli

Netfl

Netf

Net

Ne

N

Na

Ena

Eena

Leena

Ieena

Mileena

Omg Mileena konfirmed 😍 pic.twitter.com/iMZXTnr8su — 💚DramaClub💚 Emerald Love (@DramaClub___) March 19, 2020

GF: Babe, can we watch something on Netflix?

Me: Ugh, PLEASE not the Notebook or-

GF: I was more thinking Mortal Kombat.

Me: …

Me: *wears a Scorpion mask* GET OVER HERE! — Lauchlan Scase (@scase_lauchlan) March 19, 2020

Mortal Kombat the film coming to Netflix on April 1. Finally, a reason to survive! — Brian “Elf Quarantine” McKinney® (@BrianBrashTrax) March 19, 2020

Show me the lie — That’s Ms. Couch Potato to You (@ms_tatertots) March 19, 2020

Terrible movie but man that soundtrack!! — Matthew Grant (@LoveSponge1982) March 19, 2020

Flawless victory, indeed. As we mentioned before, the 1995 actioner was helmed by Paul W. S. Anderson, long before he sunk his teeth into the Umbrella Corporation.

Yes, Anderson continued his video game movie streak by moving into the Resident Evil franchise once Mortal Kombat saw the warm light of day. Fast forward to now, and with Alice’s story effectively over – save for the Netflix series currently in development – Anderson has moved on to pastures anew, given he’s been appointed at the helm of Capcom’s live-action Monster Hunter movie.

Closer to home, though, and there’s another video game franchise that’s about to come home. Straight out of the ’90s, look for Mortal Kombat to hit Netflix on April 1st, when we’ll no doubt still be under lockdown as the Coronavirus situation continues. You can find a full breakdown of everything headed to Netflix next month (Extraction! Community! More!) right here.