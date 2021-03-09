Mortal Kombat Producer Says It’s Intended To Be The Most Badass Martial Arts Movie Ever

Mortal Kombat is going to knock your socks off when it lands in theaters and on HBO Max next month.

That’s the reaction that Todd Garner says that the cast and crew involved with the adaptation have spent the last several years aiming to achieve, at least. The producer, who spoke at length with the press during a set visit, recalls how, from the outset, both the actors and choreographers gave the project their all to ensure that the titular tournament between Earthrealm and Outworld’s finest would leave little room to disappoint, with the ultimate goal always being to “make the most badass fighting movie that’s ever been shot.”

Have those ambitious aspirations been met? A final verdict will be reserved by fans and critics alike until the live-action reboot hits the big and small screen in just a few weeks’ time, but suffice it to say, should the opposite result happen, it won’t be for a lack of trying.

Indeed, Garner voices his admiration of Lewis Tan – who plays newcomer Cole Young – and others for their insistence on performing every stunt seen in the feature, including 60-year-old Hiroyuki Sanada, who brings to life the iconic Hasashi Hanzo/Scorpion. With decades of notable martial arts flicks (Garner makes specific reference to Korean and Indonesian movies as well as Jackie Chan’s renowned body of work) preceding it, director Simon McQuoid’s effort certainly has a steep hill to climb in order to be recognized as the best ever made, but from what we’ve seen so far, we believe it definitely has the chops to do so.

What about you, though? Let us know what you make of these latest comments in the usual place down below and don’t miss Mortal Kombat when it releases on April 16th in cinemas and on HBO Max.