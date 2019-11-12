Mortal Kombat Reboot Confirms The Return Of A Popular Character

Mortal Kombat‘s return to the big screen is shaping up to be a thoroughly good time.

The reboot, which aims to scrub 1995’s quite awful Mortal Kombat: Annihilation from memory, is due out in 2021 and once again sees Earth’s mightiest warriors heed the call to defend their realm from Shao Khan and his malevolent sorcerer, Shang Tsung. Beyond that, however, plot details still remain frustratingly slim, and it’s currently unclear whether Greg Russo’s screenplay will be a retelling of the first Mortal Kombat tournament depicted in the original game or something else entirely.

Whatever the case, iconic characters such as Scorpion, Jax, Raiden and Sub-Zero are already confirmed to make an appearance, a line-up that’s just been extended, thanks to today’s confirmation. Having spotted the first reference to the character via a trailer posted by Liu Kang actor Ludi Lin on Instagram earlier this year, Russo has since decided to make the reveal official.

“Nothing gets by you guys,” says Russo in reference to the image above revealing Nitara, who goes on to further confirm that the character will be played by Elissa Cadwell. Fans have gone wild over the revelation, of course, which is somewhat surprising, given that the Outworld native is far from a well-known mainstay of the series.

In fact, she hasn’t been playable in a mainline Mortal Kombat title since 2006’s Armageddon, and only had a brief cameo in this year’s eleventh instalment. Perhaps even more quizzical, though, is the implications her appearance has on the reboot’s plot. Nitara didn’t make her in-universe debut until well after the first Mortal Kombat, implying, at the very least, that the film’s creators aren’t averse to taking some liberties with the source material.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see, but for now, you can let us know what you think of today’s announcement in the usual place below.